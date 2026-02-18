The New York Mets are attempting to get back in the battle for National League superiority. Like everyone else in the Senior Circuit, they have seen the Los Angels Dodgers dominate for years. However, that does not jibe with owner Steve Cohen's personality or pocket book.

The Mets have made multiple changes as they prepare for the 2026 season, and at this point, their future has not been determined. However, the addition of Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien and Luis Robert Jr., among others, is likely to determine much of their fate in the 2026 season.

The first thing the Mets must do is gain control of the National League East and prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from running away with the division title.

Jorge Polanco will have a lot to say about how the Mets play this season. He is scheduled to be their new 1st baseman this season after signing a 2-year, $40 million contract in the offseason. Polanco has had a strong career as the 32-year-old has played 12 seasons in the big leagues. The first 10 years of his career were with the Minnesota Twins and he played a key role for the Seattle Mariners the last 2 years.

Polanco can deliver long-ball power in Alonso's absence

Polanco is coming off a strong year at the plate last season as he slashed .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs and 78 runs batted in. His most productive season came with the Twins in 2019 when he hammered 33 home runs and drove in 98 runs.

The Mets are going to need him to emulate that big season he had in Minnesota. Polanco is not only being asked to play 1st base, he is being asked to replace Pete Alonso.

The Polar Bear is the Mets all-time leading home run hitter with 264 home runs in his 7-year career. He burst on the scene by hitting 53 as a rookie in 2019 and he never hit less than 34 in a full season. He is a 5-time All-Star and he won the Major League Home Run Derby twice.

The Mets can't expect Polanco to provide the same power as Alonso, but they need a big season from him. While they have high hopes for Polanco, they must have a Plan B in case Polanco does not get the job done or suffers a significant injury at any point in the season.

Vientos may get an opportunity

Mark Vientos figures to get the first call if Polanco has any significant problems making his adjustment to first base.

The 26-year-old Vientos did not have a solid season in 2025, as he slashed .233/.289/.413 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 121 games. However, he was much more impressive in 2024 when he bashed 27 home runs and drove in 71 runs. While he has primarily been a 3rd baseman and a designated hitter throughout his career, he has also played 1st base.

If the Mets turn to him at the position this year, he will know it's an excellent opportunity to remain in the starting lineup throughout the year. He will only get that chance if Polanco struggles or gets injured.

Luis Robert Jr. will get the call in centerfield

The Mets attempted to fill a void in centerfield when they traded for Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason.

Robert looks every part like he should be a superstar because he has the size, strength, athleticism and power to dominate action. However, he has rarely put it all together while playing for the record-setting South Siders. The “accomplishment” set by the White Sox during the 2024 season was one that knocked the infamous 1962 Mets out of the record book. The White Sox set the record for the most losses during the expansion era as they were 41-121. That was one more loss than Casey Stengel's Mets suffered in their first season.

Robert, of course, was not fully responsible for that disastrous season, but he played a key role. Even though he looks like an All-Star at 6-2 and 225 pounds with tremendous strength and speed, he slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and a paltry 35 RBI while playing 100 games and making 425 plate appearance. Robert struck out 141 times and received just 28 bases on balls.

The Mets are hoping that Robert can resemble the player who made the 2023 American League All-Star team. Robert homered 38 times and drove in 80 runs that season. He played in 145 games, which was by far the most in his career.

Overall, the Cuban-born Robert has been a major disappointment throughout his career. The Mets may be kidding themselves that he can play a consistent, game-changing role for a team with World Series aspirations.