Tobias Myers is starting a new chapter in his journey in the big leagues, while the New York Mets continue to figure out where to position him on the pitching staff. What appears to be certain is that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, as noted by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Tobias Myers will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster one way or the other, Carlos Mendoza said today. If the rotation is full because everyone is healthy, Myers will to go to the bullpen. The Mets won't send him to the minors simply to keep him stretched out,” wrote DiComo in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 27-year-old Myers came to Queens along with star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers via a trade that cost the Mets a couple of top prospects in outfielder Jett Williams and pitcher Brandon Sproat.

Article Continues Below

Although Peralta was the clear bigger asset in that trade than Myers, the latter will have his opportunity to shine with the Mets.

The right-hander Myers has two MLB seasons under his belt. In 49 appearances, including 31 starts, he has gone 10-8 with a 3.15 ERA and 3.92 FIP through 188.2 innings on the mound. He made most of his starts with the Mets in the 2024 season, while toeing the rubber just six times as a starter in 2025, in part because of an injury that sidelined him early in the campaign.

The Mets are expected to have Peralta anchoring their pitching rotation, with Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga also in the mix behind the National League's 2025 leader in wins.