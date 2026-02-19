The New York Mets are currently gearing up for the 2026 MLB season, participating in spring training. It was a roller coaster of an offseason for the Mets, who saw both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso walk out the door in free agency, but also made a splash by bringing in Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette on a lucrative contract.

With the loss of Diaz, the Mets' pitching department took a hit, a unit that was already teetering a bit down the stretch of last season.

On Thursday, the team made a move to help shore up their depth in that area.

“Right-handed pitcher Bryce Conley and the Mets are in agreement on a minor-league deal, league sources said,” reported Will Sammon of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Conley is a former draft pick of the Athletics back in 2017 who has bounced around between organizations in the years since, and will hope to carve out a role for himself with the Mets this year.

Meanwhile, the Mets still have plenty of questions that need answering ahead of the upcoming season. Recently, it was announced that the team would be moving Bichette away from his traditional position of shortstop over to third base, seemingly to make way for superstar Francisco Lindor to continue manning the middle on defense.

Overall, New York is hoping to bounce back after a disastrous 2025 season that saw them miss the playoffs altogether despite having won the bidding war for free agent superstar Juan Soto the previous offseason.

Through it all, the Mets have maintained one of the highest payrolls anywhere in the MLB landscape, and they will hope that this big spending pays off during the upcoming campaign.

The Mets' 2026 season is slated to get started in late March, while spring training is already underway.