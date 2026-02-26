When it comes to the New York Mets' bullpen, all eyes will be on new signees Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. However, there is another relief pitcher that will be drawing plenty of attention.

Former eighth-round pick Ryan Lambert is trying to make his mark in spring training. He has tried plenty of strategies to improve. Among them, chugging 30 raw eggs a day for a month, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Day 1, it was an adjustment for sure,” Lambert said. “But I’m not a chicken. I like a little adversity and challenge. It kind of gets me going.”

Lambert's goal was to increase his velocity, which seemingly has worked. DiComo noted he has been the hardest throwing pitcher at camp, hitting 99.6 MPH on the radar gun. He broke 100 MPH in 2025 and his hoping to hit 101 MPH in 2026.

Alongside his velocity, Lambert's Grapefruit League debut caught the eye of Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. In an inning pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays, Lambert allowed just one hit and struck out three.

“Electric,” was how manager Carlos Mendoza described Lambert after his first Grapefruit League outing, in which he struck out three of the four batters he faced. “If he throws strikes, man, he could be special.”

The right-hander spent 39 of his 46 minor league games at the Double-A level in 2025. Lambert put up a 1.71 ERA and a 64/26 K/BB ratio. Currently ranking as the No. 20 overall prospect in New York's organization, via MLB Pipeline, the Mets hope someday – potentially sooner rather than later – he can make a real MLB impact.

Lambert will need to continue exhibiting his eye-catching velocity and striking out batters to leave his strong impression. Perhaps it'll take a few more cups of raw eggs as well.