The New York Mets acquired starting pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers this past offseason. The Mets are excited to have the two-time All-Star in the rotation. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is especially looking forward to having Peralta on the roster. During an interview with MLB Network, Lindor revealed Peralta's recent message that is sure to excite fans of the team.

“I'm glad he's on our side,” Lindor said. “He's one of the best pitchers in the game. The way he handles himself, day in and day out. I actually told him today, I was walking around, and I'm like, ‘Man, you haven't stopped working all day.' He goes, ‘When you're going to throw 200-plus innings, you gotta work.' I'm looking forward to that.”

200-plus innings would be a new career-best mark for Peralta. His current career-high in innings pitched is 176.2 — a mark he reached in 2025.

The 2025 campaign was one of Peralta's best overall seasons, as he earned his second career All-Star selection and finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting after pitching to a 2.70 ERA across 33 starts. The right-handed starter added 204 strikeouts.

The Mets have high expectations for the 2026 season. There are still some doubters, so the team is looking to silence the critics. With Francisco Lindor and Freddy Peralta set to lead New York in 2026, this is a ball club that could realistically have an impressive season. The Mets are hoping to reach the World Series for the first time since 2015 and win their first championship since 1986.