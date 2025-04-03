The New York Mets picked up a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, securing the series win. Third baseman Mark Vientos' lack of hustle in Tuesday night’s game did not present a distraction after the fact.

Vientos was frustrated during Tueday night's game, throwing his helmet in the process.

“Probably should’ve never done that, too,” Vientos said via The Athletic. “But that’s just the player I am. I am competing out there. I am super focused, and I want to win. Obviously, I gotta tame it down a little bit, but that’s just how I compete.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke on the importance of making sure Vientos is in a good place mentally.

“You kind of give it a day, and then the next day you talk to him,” said Mendoza. “You’re just making sure that mentally he is in a good place. They are human. You want to see results right away.

“Just understanding that it’s a long year. Just stick to the basics, your fundamentals, your process, your preparation and things will be all right. That was basically the whole deal with him. He’s in there today, and he’s a big part of this team.”

Vientos is looking to bounce back and help the Mets continue the early success they have had.

Mets' Kodai Senga likes assistant coach

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga has hit it off with assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel.

“Part of the reason why I am able to be here healthy and why I was able to throw today is partly because of him,” Senga said of Druschel through an interpreter, via The Athletic.

Druschel talked about how receptive Senga has been of the things he has told him and how he has tried to use the input he has been given.

“He’s been very receptive to it,” Druschel said. “David Stearns talks about it, the entire organization is about it and it’s something I’m about: evidence-based. That’s what I am trying to provide. It’s, ‘Hey, this is some evidence as to why I suggest this,’ or why it’s worked in the past for others.”

The relationship seemingly came out of nowhere, but it could set the Mets up for success this season.

“Things happen organically,” Druschel said. “You gravitate toward certain people. Players gravitate toward certain coaches. We gravitated toward one another. The funny part is, he’s got a really strong will. And one of my attributes is that I just show up every day. I keep coming back.”