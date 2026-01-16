The New York Mets did not get Kyle Tucker as the outfielder chose the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets then pivoted to Bo Bichette, and the infielder agreed on a three-year contract.

Bichette heads to a crowded infield, but the idea is that he will be the new third baseman. It will be interesting to see how he pans out at the hot corner after having past issues with his shoulder. He will play alongside Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien, and Jorge Polanco. Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos remain on the roster … for now.

Bichette is going to make $42 million this season. If you look back at his dad's contracts throughout the years, it adds up to $42.8 million. That is insane to think about. The most Dante Bichette ever made in one season is just over $7 million. He ended his final two years in 2000-2001, making exactly $7 million per season with the Boston Red Sox.

The Mets are going to be a very good team in 2026. They collapsed last year and missed the postseason by one game. That won't happen again. With Semien, Polonco, and Bichette added to this offense, the Mets will have the second-best lineup in the National League behind the Dodgers.

The Mets may not be done trying to improve the team. The roster needs starting pitching to compete against the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and the San Diego Padres. Those are some of the better teams in the NL. Spring Training begins next month.