Three-time All-Star Marcus Semien is starting a new chapter in his MLB career, as he's about to play in his first season with the New York Mets.

The 35-year-old Semien is now part of New York's infield that also features shortstop Francisco Lindor after he was traded by the Texas Rangers to the NL East Division club in November in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Lindor, however, has yet to give it a full go in the offseason as he's still recovering from a surgery earlier this month to address a stress reaction in his left hamate bone.

It remains to be seen if Lindor will be ready for Opening Day, but one certain thing is the excitement of Semien over the shortstop's looming return to baseball activities as the 2026 MLB season gets closer.

Article Continues Below

“He is one of the best in the game, he's a person I can learn from,” Semien said about Lindor, via SNY.

Semien is coming off a down season, his last with the Rangers, as he hit only .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs, while posting just a 93 OPS+ through 127 games and 534 plate appearances. However, he is only two seasons removed from his last All-Star nod.

He's also been an All-Star three times since the 2021 season. Perhaps a new environment and great chemistry with fellow star Lindor will spark Semien's production at the plate.

Semien, who won a World Series with Texas in 202,3 signed a seven-year deal worth $175 million with the Rangers in 2021, keeping him under contract through the 2028 campaign.