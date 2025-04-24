The New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday. Mets star reliever Edwin Diaz exited the game in the 10th inning, however. Diaz said he was dealing with “cramps”, something Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed during a Thursday appearance on Foul Territory.

“We got to the mound and he's like, ‘I'm cramping up… My hip, that's why I continue to step off (the mound).' I'm glad that the umpires got together because you got an injured player there, he kept stepping off and stepping off,” Mendoza said. “After the game, checked with him, he doesn't seem to be too concerned.. As of right now, it's low level of concern. We're off today. We will see where we are at tomorrow.”

The Mets are hopeful that Diaz won't have to miss time. As Mendoza said, the team will see how Diaz is feeling on Friday before New York's series against the Washington Nationals.

Mets star Edwin Diaz hoping to avoid injury absence

Diaz, 31, was once considered to be one of the best closers in baseball. In fact, there was a time when he was arguably the best closer in the sport. He missed all of 2023 due to an injury, however, and Diaz has not been the same since.

In 2024, Diaz pitched to a 3.52 ERA while saving 20 games. He recorded respectable numbers, but this is the same pitcher who turned in a jaw-dropping 1.31 ERA to go along with 32 saves in 2022.

2025 has not gone according to plan so far for the Mets closer. He has earned six saves, but Diaz also owns a 4.91 ERA. With that being said, he still features the ceiling of one of baseball's best relief pitchers. Perhaps Diaz can return soon and find his footing on the mound.

The Mets will begin a four-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Friday night at 6:45 PM EST.