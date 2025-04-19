Francisco Lindor gave Mets fans a moment to remember on Friday night, launching a walk-off home run to seal a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. The dramatic blast not only delivered Lindor’s first career walk-off homer in a Mets uniform—it also marked the 250th home run of his career.

It was a signature moment for the star shortstop, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t hold back in praising Lindor’s impact both on and off the field.

"There's a lot that defines him. Not only moments like this. As soon as he gets to the ballpark, he's impacting people in a positive way. I'm glad I have him" – Carlos Mendoza on Francisco Lindor

“Especially playing a premium position the way he does it at an elite level. We're witnessing a special player and a special career here,” Mendoza said postgame. “There’s a lot that defines him. Not only moments like this. As soon as he gets to the ballpark, he's impacting people in a positive way. I'm glad I have him.”

Lindor’s heroics came after the Mets had surrendered a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, when Brendan Donovan tied the game with a solo shot off Huascar Brazobán. But Brazobán rebounded by striking out the next three batters, setting the stage for Lindor’s moment under the lights.

LINDOR WITH A SWING AND A DRIVE!!!!! METS WIN 5-4!!!!!

Facing Ryan Fernandez, Lindor got a cutter left up in the zone and didn’t miss it. The Citi Field crowd erupted as the ball sailed into the right-field seats, handing the Mets their 13th win of the season and preserving their slim lead atop the NL East over the Phillies.

“It felt good,” Lindor said. “We’ve had some tough losses, so to be able to come through in that moment was big for the team. It’s about finding ways to win.”

The Mets had battled back from multiple deficits throughout the night. Down 2-0 early, they tied it in the fifth on a Tyrone Taylor triple followed by a Juan Soto RBI single. After falling behind 3-2, Mark Vientos evened things again with a solo homer in the sixth, his second in as many nights.

Carlos Mendoza on Francisco Lindor reaching 250 career home runs: "Especially playing a premium position the way he does it at an elite level. We're witnessing a special player and a special career here"

Luis Torrens put the Mets ahead in the eighth with a clutch RBI double, but Donovan’s blast momentarily spoiled the comeback. Still, Lindor ensured the night ended with fireworks.

Starter David Peterson gave New York a solid outing, allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out nine. Despite some soft-contact singles and missed defensive plays, Peterson kept the Mets in the game, and the bullpen held up behind him.

Brett Baty extended his hitting streak to five games and added his third stolen base of his career. Soto snapped an 0-for-12 slump with his RBI knock in the fifth, earning a standing ovation from the Citi Field faithful. Now 13-7, the Mets continue to show their resilience—powered by a star shortstop whose moments are only getting bigger.