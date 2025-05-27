The New York Mets continue to roll, as they earned their third win in a row on Monday, defeating the Chicago White Sox in a series opener at Citi Field, 2-1.

Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes did not earn a pitching win, but he allowed just an earned run on four hits to go along with three strikeouts and three free passes in 5 2/3 innings of work. Making Holmes' start against the White Sox more notable was the fact that he threw for 102 pitches, his first 100-pitch game for the Mets — and also his most in a game so far in his career in the big leagues.

“I mean, yes and no,” Holmes said after the game when asked whether he felt his 100-pitch performance was a step forward for him as he continues his journey as a starting pitcher (h/t SNY).

“I mean, I was glad I was there's a confidence in me to finish that inning and get me to 100. But you know, I felt great. I felt like, you know, still making pitches. Command was still there for the most part and I was able to handle that pretty good. So I think it's a good sign of just kind of where we're at and how I'm bouncing back and everything. But yeah, it was nice to eclipse the 100-pitch mark for the first time.”

Holmes was not able to get good run support from the Mets' offense during his time on the mound versus Chicago. New York only managed to get on the board in the eighth inning when Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly that drove pinch runner Luisangel Acuna home to tie the game up at 1-1. Francisco Lindor walked it off for the Mets in the ninth with a sacrifice fly of his own to send Tyrone Taylor to home plate.

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, Holmes, who was a reliever for the New York Yankees before signing a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets in the offseason, sports a 5-3 record wiuth a 2.98 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 11 starts.