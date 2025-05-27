Despite falling behind the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race, the New York Mets are still finding ways to stay in contention for their first division title since 2015—and Francisco Lindor is leading the charge. On Monday, the star shortstop delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, sparking celebrations at Citi Field and fueling the team’s hopes of finally reclaiming the NL East crown.

With the bases loaded and one out, Lindor calmly lifted a fly ball deep to right field, scoring the game-winning run. This walk-off moment marked another clutch performance in what has been an outstanding start to the season for the Mets' shortstop. It came just after the Mets had tied the game in the eighth inning on a Juan Soto sacrifice fly. Despite struggling for much of the game, the offense finally came alive when it mattered most, delivering in a crucial moment. MLB on X, formerly Twitter, took to their page to share the clip of Lindor’s game-winning play.

The victory marked the fourth win in five games for the Mets, who now sit at 33-21, just 1.5 games behind the division-leading Phillies. Each win carries extra weight as the team makes a serious Mets playoff push. These are the kind of games that can shift momentum—and the standings.

Tyrone Taylor opened the ninth with a double before Jeff McNeil was intentionally walked. A single by Luis Torrens set up Lindor’s heroics. It was a redemption moment for an offense that earlier stranded the bases loaded twice.

White Sox starter Adrian Houser, a former Met, pitched impressively into the seventh, keeping the bats quiet in Queens early. But even against a team struggling like the White Sox—mired at the bottom of the AL Central—the win didn’t come easy. Chicago had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth and nearly made it stand.

Clutch pitching from Clay Holmes, José Buttó, and Edwin Díaz held the visitors in check. Díaz replaced Justin Castillo in the top of the ninth to keep it tied. In the end, Lindor’s fly ball was enough to finish it. This White Sox vs. Mets clash may not look like much on paper, but it delivered drama and playoff energy. With each Citi Field win, the Metropolitans inch closer to overtaking the Phillies—and with Lindor swinging like this, anything is possible.