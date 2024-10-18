With a comfortable 8-1 lead in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, New York Mets starter David Peterson was feeling himself. After running over to first for the force out against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, Peterson was caught on camera jawing at Muncy.

Emotions are certainly high in the series as the Dodgers hold a 3-1 lead in the NLCS. In Game 1, Peterson allowed four hits and two earned runs in 2.1 IP. In his previous three playoff appearances this year, he had pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Dodgers are getting tattooed in this contest, allowing three runs in the first, five in the third and two in the fourth.

At the start of the bottom of the third, the Mets held a 3-1 lead. Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker started the inning with walks. Jack Flaherty then allowed Starling Marte to double to left, scoring Winker and Alonso. Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil ended up out in the next two at-bats. Francisco Alvarez singled, scoring Marte. Lindor then tripled to right, scoring Alvarez. Brandon Nimmo singled to right and Lindor scored. The inning finally ended with Mark Vientos grounding out to short. The Mets extended their lead by five runs, 8-1.

Mets can't let up for the rest of the postseason

The New York Mets have been at their best when playing like their backs are against the wall. That's summed up their tremendous comebacks and resiliency since before the playoffs even began.

Manager Carlos Mendoza has made far more good calls than bad, and that's played out in his decision to start Peterson, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“Facing an elimination game, he's fully rested,” Mendoza said. “He's been one of our starters–one of our best starters. We just feel like he's going to give us the best chance.”

The Mets are rallying around each other. Francisco Lindor spoke highly of Brandon Nimmo's sacrifices and play through pain, per MLB's Christina De Nicola.

“I told him, ‘I appreciate what you're doing for us,’” Lindor said. “It's not easy. A lot of players would have said, ‘Ah, that's it. I can't move.' But he's coming in, he's preparing, and he's working as hard as he can.”

And on the verge of elimination, Lindor is doing his best to rally his team, per SNY's social media interview.

“If you have no belief, you shouldn't be here. You gotta believe, you gotta fight for what you want, you gotta fight for it,” Lindor said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to one day at a time and executing. We have an amazing opportunity and that's winning a big-league game in the National League Championship Series.”

At the time of publishing, in the top of the fifth inning of Game 5, the Mets hold a 10-5 lead.