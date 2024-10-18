With the New York Mets facing elimination down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has made his decision about who will start Game 5. David Peterson will get the ball to try and keep the Mets alive for one more game and extend the series.

Mendoza explained his decision to start Peterson after the Game 4 loss on Thursday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“Facing an elimination game, he's fully rested,” Mendoza said. “He's been one of our starters–one of our best starters. We just feel like he's going to give us the best chance.”

Peterson has been one of the Mets' best pitchers this postseason. But, he has mostly been used out of the bullpen in more of a bulk role instead of as a starter. However, he was a starter for the Mets during the regular season, and is the only traditional starting pitcher available on full rest.

David Peterson's 2024 season with the New York Mets

In 21 starts, Peterson had a 10-3 record with a 2.90 ERA for the Mets and was one of the biggest reasons why they were able to grab the final National League Wild Card spot.

Once the Mets got to the postseason, Peterson's role changed. Instead of starting games like he had all season and for the majority of the career, Mendoza began calling on him to pitch in relief. He has pitched in relief four times, including three scoreless appearances before allowing two earned runs against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Peterson got the save in the Mets' thrilling Game 3 victory in the Wild Card round against the Milwaukee Brewers, pitching a scoreless ninth to preserve the 4-2 lead. Then, in the Game 1 of the NLDS he piggybacked off of Kodai Senga's two inning appearance and pitched three scoreless, one-hit innings of bulk relief in the Mets' 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. In the NLCS-clinching Game 4 win, Peterson once again came out of the bullpen and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

While there may be some concerns about going back and forth from starting to the bullpen, Peterson has proven during the regular season and the postseason that he is one of the Mets' most effective pitchers regardless of his role. With the way the Dodgers offense has looked these past few games, the Mets will need Peterson at his best in order to give themselves a chance to extend the series.