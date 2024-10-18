The New York Mets are down 3-1 in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If this year's team has taught Met fans anything it's that they should never be counted out. That has been a sentiment throughout franchise history, including the 1973 NL pennant-winning team. Tug McGraw coined the phrase “You Gotta Believe!” during that season and the unofficial motto of the Amazins has stuck ever since. Francisco Lindor evoked that sentiment after Game 4.

“If you have no belief, you shouldn't be here. You gotta believe, you gotta fight for what you want, you gotta fight for it,” Lindor said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to one day at a time and executing. We have an amazing opportunity and that's winning a big-league game in the National League Championship Series.”

The Mets are facing elimination for the second time this postseason and the first time at home. They have David Peterson starting, who was solid during the season. And the Dodgers are rolling with Jack Flaherty, who dominated Game 1. The odds are stacked against them, but that's been true since April.

After an 0-5 start, FanGraphs gave the Mets a 21.4% chance of making the playoffs. When they were 22-33 on May 29, they had an 8.2% chance of making it. Before Grimace showed up on June 12, it was 12.1%. After Thursday's loss, they have just an 8.1% chance of winning the NLCS. They believed once, so you gotta believe now.

Is the Mets' magic running out?

Before facing the Dodgers, the Mets were coming back in almost every game they played. They were losing late in Games 1 and 3 against the Brewers. They came back to win. The Braves took the lead late in Game 161. Lindor hit a homer to clinch their playoff berth. The Phillies had the lead in Game 4 of the NLDS. Lindor struck again.

The Mets have not been able to mount the comebacks against the Dodgers but not for a lack of opportunities. Francisco Alvarez and Lindor both struck out with the bases loaded early in Game 3. They were unable to keep the deficit at one run after Brandon Nimmo beat out a double play in Game 4. The magic appears to be running out but they must find something to win three straight games.

With Grimace and Candelita on their side, the Mets have made an improbable run to the NLCS. The Amazins must continue to amaze to make the World Series for the first time since 2015. While the odds are stacked against them, you gotta believe they can turn it around one more time.