The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close out the NLCS as they visit the New York Mets. It's time to continue our NLCS odds series with a Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Mets Game 5 Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. David Peterson

Jack Flaherty (13-7) with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Flaherty went seven innings in game one, giving up two hits and two walks. He would not surrender a run and take the win over the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Flaherty is 8-3 on the road this year with a 2.94 ERA in 16 starts.

David Peterson (10-3) with a 2.90 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Peterson did not start, but appeared in game one, going 2.1 innings giving up four hits and a walk. He would give up three runs, with two earned as the Mets lost to the Dodgers.

2024 Home Splits: Peterson was 4-2 this year in nine home starts with a 3.35 ERA.

Here are the Mets-Dodgers NLCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Dodgers-Mets Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -142

New York Mets: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7.5 (+104)

Under: 7.5 (-128)

How to Watch Mets vs. Dodgers Game 5

Time: 5:08 PM ET/ 2:08 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers finished the regular season second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. They were led by Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani hit .310 with a .390 on-base percentage. He had 54 home runs, 130 RBIS, and scored 134 runs. Further, he stole 59 bases this year. Teoscar Hernandez also had a solid season. He hit .272 with a .339 on-base percentage. Hernandez had 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 84 runs scored. Freddie Freeman rounded out the top bats on the year. He hit .282 with 22 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 81 runs scored.

Mookie Betts has led the way in the playoffs. He is hitting .278 with three home runs, ten RBIs and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is hitting .235 in the playoffs with three home runs, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored. Tommy Edman is also hitting well. He is hitting .324 in the playoffs with eight RBIs and four runs scores. The Dodgers are hitting .243 in the postseason with 15 home runs and 54 runs scored in nine games.

Current Dodgers have 67 career at-bats against David Peterson, hitting .343 against him. Freddie Freeman has the most experience, going six for 19 with two home runs and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernandez is two for five with a home run and two RBIs, while Shohei Ohtani is 3-8 with an RBI.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets finished their regular season seventh in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Francisco Lindor led the way. He hit .273 on the year with a .344 on-base percentage. He had 33 home runs, 91 RBIS, and 107 runs scored. Further, Lindor stole 29 bases this year. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo also had a nice year. He hit .224 with a .327 on-base percentage. Nimmo has 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 88 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats from the year was Pete Alnoso. He hit .240 on the year with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 91 runs scored.

Mark Vientos has led the way in the playoffs. He is hitting .370 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and seven runs scored. Francisco Lindor is also having a solid postseason. He is hitting .233 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Pete Alonso rounds out the best post-season bats. He is hitting just .216 but with a .375 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. The Mets have hit .228 this postseason with 11 home runs and 47 runs scored in 11 games.

Current Mets have 90 career at-bats against Jack Flaherty. They have hit .200 against Flaherty. Starling Marte has the most experience. He is just 4-25 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Jesse Winker is 9-24 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs. Finally, Pete Alonso is 2-5 with a double.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Jack Flaherty is on the mound for the Dodgers. He was great in game one of the series and has been solid in the postseason with a 2.92 ERA. Still, since joining the Dodgers he has had two other starts going six or more innings without giving up a run. He struggled in the next start on both of them. Meanwhile, David Peterson will start for the Mets. He has been solid in the postseason, pitching 8.2 innings, and giving up three total runs with just two earned. The Mets have gone 3-1 in the four games he has appeared. With how the Dodgers bullpen has been pitching, combined with the better offense and the Mets' struggles at the plate, it combines for a Dodgers victory. The Dodgers were the favorite to move on in the NLCS in terms of odds, and they did that in this game.

