The New York Mets are currently in the opening stages of what could be a highly consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise. New York is coming off of a disastrous 2025 MLB season in which they missed out on the playoffs altogether despite having shelled out a record-breaking contract to free agent superstar Juan Soto before the season began.

Among the biggest questions for the Mets this offseason are what the team will do about Pete Alonso, who can leave the team in free agency, as well as Edwin Diaz, who is reportedly pining for a new contract extension.

However, recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on another development that the Mets could potentially be dealing with at some point this offseason.

“The Mets are fielding trade inquiries on Jeff McNeil, and with just one year left on his overpriced contract, combined with a decent 2025 performance in which he showed new versatility, there's interest among other clubs,” reported Heyman.

McNeil played at five different positions during the 2025 season for the Mets, showcasing the versatility that Heyman referenced in his report. Even during this season, the Mets were reportedly listening to trade offers on McNeil, per Any Martino of SNY, although nothing ended up coming of it at the time.

At age 33, McNeil may no longer be in the prime of his career, but he did have a solid season in 2025, posting his most efficient hitting season since the 2022 campaign. That, combined with his versatility and expiring contract, could make him an intriguing asset for other teams.

In any case, the Mets are slated to start spring training in February.