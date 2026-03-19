Howie Rose has been a broadcaster with the New York Mets since 1987. But now, Rose is preparing for his swan song.

The voice of Mets radio has announced that the 2026 season will mark his final year in the booth, in a video posted on the team's X, formerly Twitter account. At 72-years-old, he is looking to spend more time with his family. Although, Rose isn't planning on disappearing completely.

“Every season has been unique and significant in its own way. This year though will be especially meaningful to me, because 2026 will be my final season in the Mets' broadcast booth,” Rose said. “I did not arrive at this decision to retire easily.”

“I'm not planning on making a clean break,” he continued. “Hopefully I'm still involved here and then in some to be determined capacity. For me, letting go of the Mets isn't hard, it's impossible.”

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Rose went on for a full two minutes speaking about the bond he and Mets fans have created. He then confirmed that he will be in the broadcast booth for all home games, three at Yankee Stadium during the Subway Series and any potential playoff games.

Once the Rose announcement was dropped, so was a message from Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen expressing gratitude for the broadcaster's year of service.

“His passion for the Mets has carried across the airwaves and into the homes and hearts of fans everywhere, bringing the franchise's most memorable moments to life,” the statement read. “Generations of Mets fans have grown up listening to Howie call the game with authenticity, energy and a deep appreciation for what this team means to our community.”

Rose has seen the highs and lows of the Mets during his time in the booth. Fans have become enamored with the team simply by listening to the radio. They'll get that opportunity one more time in 2026. Rose will hope his curtain call comes with real New York success.