The New York Mets are on the verge of a costly four-game sweep, and Francisco Lindor isn’t hiding from it. After a third straight loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the veteran shortstop delivered a candid message about his performance and the team’s skid. As the NL Wild Card race tightens, Lindor’s remarks underscore the urgency surrounding the club.

With Mets playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the team was routed 11-3 Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Lindor, hitless in his last 15 at-bats, has gone 0-for-11 through the first three games of the series. He admitted his lack of production has hurt the team at the worst possible time.

SNYtv took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing a clip of the infielder speaking on the need for both individual and team-wide improvement.

“We've just got to play better. I have to play better. I haven't gotten a hit this series. This late in the year, I've got to get on base and I've got to help the team.”

Lindor’s accountability comes amid growing frustration from fans, who have raised concerns about the team’s inconsistency and late-season collapse. Despite a 76-70 record, the Mets lead both the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants by just two games in the NL Wild Card race, as both teams close in while New York’s struggles continue.

The Mets’ ongoing series against the Phillies has exposed issues on both sides of the ball. The club has surrendered 23 runs over the first three games while managing just six of their own. With the offense sputtering and the pitching staff unable to contain opponents, the struggles have come at a critical point in the season.

With only 16 games left in the regular season, Thursday’s finale in Philadelphia could determine the momentum heading into the final stretch. Whether Lindor’s words spark a response remains to be seen, but the margin for error is now razor-thin.