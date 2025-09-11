The New York Mets are reeling after a brutal three-game stretch against the Philadelphia Phillies, capped by an 11-3 loss on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The setback deepened the team’s slide and put the Mets playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Starter Clay Holmes faced postgame questions about the team’s struggles but offered no clear explanation. His blunt remarks quickly came to represent the Mets’ collapse. In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by SNY TV’s official account, Holmes appeared lost for words while addressing the club’s problems.

“I don't know, that's a tough question. I think if we had a few more answers, maybe we wouldn't be in this position.”

The remarks from the 32-year-old veteran echoed the frustration of fans who have seen New York lose five of its last ten games. The Mets bullpen struggles have been central, with the team outscored 23–6 through the first three games of the series. The offense has offered little help, producing only six runs across those contests against the Phillies.

The loss pushed the Mets to 76-70, sitting ten games behind the Phillies in the NL East and only two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants in the NL Wild Card race. With 16 games left, every matchup carries weight, including Thursday’s Phillies vs. Mets series finale.

Holmes, a reliever-turned-starter, has become a lightning rod for criticism as fans question whether he was miscast in the rotation. Many also point to deeper problems with roster construction and leadership. Regardless of where the blame falls, the margin for error is now razor-thin.

For the Mets, the veteran pitcher’s honesty underscores the uncertainty that has defined September. Unless the pitching steadies and the lineup finds consistency, the team risks seeing its postseason hopes fade in the final weeks of the 2025 MLB season.