The New York Mets' offseason started weeks before they wanted it to. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and his team fell just short of the postseason, entering an offseason full of questions. Juan Soto signed a massive contract with New York last year, but he and the team fell short of expectations. With the future of Pete Alonso in question, the Mets made a decision on Jeff Albert.

Albert was a part of Mendoza's coaching staff, helping the team's offense as the director of hitting development. However, New York fired Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, opening up spots ahead of him. The Mets decided to move Albert into that role, according to ESPN's Major League Baseball Insider Jeff Passan.

“New York Mets director of hitting development Jeff Albert will be in charge of the major league team’s hitting program in 2026, sources tell ESPN. Albert will be in uniform and help fill the void left by the firings of hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez,” Passan said.

Soto caught fire as the year ended, but the Mets' offense suffered lulls throughout the regular season. Mendoza and New York hope that Albert and the coaching staff can implement new philosophies to help the team bounce back in 2026. For now, though, the team's focus is on getting the right people in the right position and securing the Mets' future.

While New York's 2024 offseason was defined by the signing of Soto, Alonso is the top priority this year. The first baseman broke records in 2025, setting himself apart as one of the Mets' all-time greats. He is one of the top free agents this offseason. However, New York will do everything in its power to keep him in a Mets jersey.

Albert will have new responsibilities when it comes to tweaking his team's offensive approach. If he can press the right buttons, New York has what it takes to make a deep postseason run.