New York Mets superstar right fielder Juan Soto is having quite a night at the City of Brotherly Love Saturday night. Playing in the second game of New York's series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Soto has put his team on his shoulders with a pair of big home runs.

He hit his first blast of the game in the third inning after a lengthy battle against Phillies starter Mick Abel. Soto faced six pitches before sending Abel's 96 mph fastball deep for a solo 391-foot home run that put the Mets up by run, 4-3. That dinger bookended a tremendous series of at-bats for New York. Before Soto's first home run of the contest, Francisco Lindor teed off on Abel for a 406-foot solo homer, which was followed by another one-run, 369-foot blast by Brandon Nimmo.

Soto found the orbit again with a 437-foot moonshot in the fifth inning off Phillies reliever Joe Ross, this time after another seven-pitch battle. Soto got a strike on Ross' first pitch offering, which was a curveball, but he made sure to make the pitcher pay for it later when he smacked a home run off the reliever's 84 mph curveball.

With that home run, Soto added another accolade to his resume since joining the Mets, as he finally tied Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for the most games with multiple homers before turning 27 years old, as pointed out by Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Soto, who will be turning 27 on Oct. 25, also broke his tie with other MLB legends, as Mel Ott, Eddie Matthews and Alex Rodriguez each had 25 home mult-homer games before reaching 27 years old.

Research confirms This is Soto's 26th career multi-homer game, tying Jimmie Foxx for most before turning 27

Soto also now has three multi-homer games so far in the 2025 MLB regular season. He punished the Arizona Diamondbacks for two home runs on May 1, then did the same feat again against the same team several days later on May 7.

Soto's flashed his power at the plate versus Philly amid a cold Mets spell. New York entered Saturday on a seven-game win streak, but Soto's big night is giving the Mets a reason to believe that they are finally turning the corner and returning to their top form.