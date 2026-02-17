The New York Mets and New York Yankees have one of the most historic rivalries in baseball. In recent years, the Mets have signed multiple former Yankees. One of the most recent cross-town defectors was pitcher Luke Weaver.

While signing autographs for fans, Weaver threw some shade at the Yankees, according to a video posted by SNY Mets on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Mets are better than the Yankees, you made the right choice!” a Mets fan yelled out to Weaver.

“I'm going to strongly agree with you right now,” Weaver responded.

Weaver was a first-round selection of the 2014 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He would work through the minor league ranks and made his debut with the Cards in 2016. The pitcher would be traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in December of 2018 as part of the deal that brought Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals.

He then bounced around the league some, spending time with the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, and Seattle Mariners. Finally, the Yankees claimed him off waivers in September of 2023. He signed a two-year deal with the Mets this past offseason.

This is not the first time the Mets-Yankees rivalry has come up for Weaver in spring training. He was caught carrying his Yankees bag when reporting to the Mets facility for Spring Training. He would later address the bag incident, according to Delilah Bourque of Sports Illustrated.

“I thought it was a bit silly, personally,” Weaver said of the criticism. “I understand why people are, I wouldn't say in uproar, but why they're talking about it. I get it, but to your point, it's very common to bring your old bag to your new team. They don't first class air mail a new bag, so I didn't get a new bag from the Mets.”

The Mets are hoping for a successful season, as team owner Steve Cohen is getting annoyed by the Mets' failures. Weaver hopes to be part of the future success of his new club and will get a chance to face his former club early in the 2026 campaign. The Yankees visit the Mets May 15-17.