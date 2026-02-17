Spring training is set to begin soon, and it sounds like the New York Mets have been hit with an injury bug. Reports indicate that infielder Brett Baty, along with a couple of his other teammates, is going to be limited due to injuries.

Baty, who is 26 years old, will not play in games early during spring training, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. The star third baseman is said to be dealing with a hamstring injury. Luis Robert Jr., Francisco Alvarez, and Jorge Polanco are also being given similar treatment to begin spring training.

“Luis Robert Jr., Francisco Alvarez, Jorge Polanco, and Brett Baty will all be slow-played this spring, Carlos Mendoza said. They won't play in games early. Baty had his right hamstring flare up two weeks ago. He'll be limited to reps at first base for now.”

Luckily, it doesn't sound like the injury is too serious. The fact that Baty isn't ruled out entirely is a good indication that he should be able to bounce back from the hamstring injury relatively soon. Giving him limited playing time should keep Baty up-to-speed with his teammates, while reducing the chances of further injury.

Baty is entering his fifth MLB season with the Mets. He posted career-highs in 2025, serving as one of the club's more consistent hitters. Through 393 at-bats, Brett Baty ended the campaign with a .254 batting average and .313 OBP while recording 100 hits, 18 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

We'll see how the 2026 season plays out for Baty. The Mets signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract, and the team is expected to start Bichette at third base. If that is the case, then Brett Baty could find himself in a backup role, filling in as a replacement for several spots in the infield when needed.