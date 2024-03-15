MLB Spring Training is in full swing right now and the regular season is set to get under way in less than a week. The New York Mets are hoping for a bounce back year this season after they were plagued with injuries in 2023. The Mets came in with a lot of potential in the 2023 season, but they could never get anything going. They are hoping for a playoff run this year, but their injury luck isn't off to a great start as pitcher Kodai Senga will be shut down for longer than expected.

Kodai Senga has been battling a shoulder injury and he was originally supposed to be shut down for three weeks following a PRP injection. That shut down has been extended and Senga is now expected to not throw for another 7-10 days.

“Kodai Senga’s shutdown from throwing has been extended an additional seven to 10 days, David Stearns said,” Tim Britton said in a tweet. “He’ll have new imaging done then. Today marks three weeks since the initial shutdown.”

The good news for the Mets is that if Senga progresses like he is supposed to from this injury, he shouldn't be out for too long. It isn't anything super serious, but he will likely miss the first couple weeks of the regular season for the Mets.

Senga has played in the MLB for just one season as he appeared in 29 games last season for the Mets. He ended up having a pretty solid season as he finished with a 2.98 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Senga struck out 202 batters and walked 77.

Injuries were obviously a big issue for the Mets last season, and this injury to Senga isn't a great way to start off Spring Training. Hopefully he is able to resume throwing in no more than 10 days and get back to full strength a few weeks after that.

The Mets start the regular season on March 28th at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.