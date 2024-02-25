New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is taking some time to heal after suffering a shoulder injury. The hurler won't be able to start throwing for at least three weeks, per MLB.com. Senga got a PRP injection in his shoulder to help the healing process.
The Mets ace suffered some arm fatigue during spring training. That fatigue turned out to be a shoulder sprain. The Japanese pitcher is expected to start the season on the injured list for the Mets, per ESPN.
“What I can say at this point comfortably is that we don't expect Opening Day, but I do expect him to make a bunch of starts this year,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said.
It's certainly a disappointing development for New York City's National League baseball club. The Mets are hoping to use Senga to help rebound from a disappointing 2023 season. The team finished the year with a losing record, at 75-87. The team is fighting to get back to the World Series, which hasn't happened since the team lost the championship in 2015. Senga is trying to stay upbeat and patient as he completes his rehabilitation from the injury.
“It is regretful that I'm not about to be a part of [the rotation] at the beginning of the season, but I think I just have to be positive and look forward to being back out there with the team,” Senga said.
Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year for the Mets. It was his first year in Major League Baseball. He also finished the season with 202 strikeouts, after working more than 166 innings.
The team is currently playing its spring training games. The Mets have an 0-1 record after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. The team next plays the Houston Astros Sunday at 1:10 Eastern.