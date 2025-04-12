The New York Mets turned their attention to signing free agent right fielder Juan Soto this offseason. The Mets landed Soto on a long term deal and re-signed first baseman Pete Alonso. But the team allowed starting pitcher Luis Severino to leave in free agency as he agreed to a three-year, $67 million deal with the Athletics.

However, it turns out the Mets could have retained the veteran righty at a significant discount.

Severino claims he told New York he would stick around for far less than the A’s were willing to pay, according to Mets reporter Mike Puma on X. The 31-year-old pitcher says he was willing to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the team but the Mets “had other plans,” per Puma.

The Mets moved on from Luis Severino after one season

Severino spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Yankees, earning two All-Star Game selections and finishing third in Cy Young voting in 2017. After finding success with the Yankees, Severino bottomed out in 2023, going 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA, 1.646 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 89.1 innings. He produced -1.5 bWAR and finished with an ERA+ of 65 that season.

Severino became a free agent and landed with the Mets prior to 2024. He was able to stabilize himself in Queens, finishing with an 11-7 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.242 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings of work.

While the Mets probably could use Severino in the rotation this season, the team failed to re-sign him and he left for the Athletics, who are playing in Sacramento this year.

A $67 million deal is out of character for the A’s, as the organization has traditionally shied away from expensive free agent signings. But the team made an exception for Severino and the veteran hurler cites a support system and family-like atmosphere from the team as important factors in his decision to sign with the Athletics.

Severino could have stayed with the Mets for another season but he rejected New York’s qualifying offer, choosing instead to become a free agent. Had he accepted, he would have earned $21.05 million for the 2025 campaign. That, apparently, was too much of a pay cut to stay in New York. The Mets will receive draft pick compensation for his departure after making the qualifying offer.