The New York Mets have a big series against the San Diego Padres leading into the MLB trade deadline. They already added Gregory Soto, a key piece to their bullpen. But a key player suffered an injury on Tuesday that could change the entire season. Mets superstar outfielder Juan Soto left Tuesday's game with a foot contusion injury, per the team.

“Juan Soto was removed from tonight's game with a foot contusion,” the team's official account announced.

Soto fouled a 0-2 pitch off his foot during an at-bat in the fourth inning. He finished the at-bat, grounding out, and was removed before the bottom of the inning. Tyrone Taylor came in to play center field, bumping Jeff McNeil to right field. Then, Starling Marte pinch-hit for Taylor, pushing McNeil back to center.

Despite Soto not making the All-Star Game, the first year of the Mets' experiment has been sensational. He has 25 homers already, leads the majors with 84 walks, and has a team-high .875 OPS. The largest contract in North American sports history is hard to live up to, but Soto has done that so far.

The Mets should be pushing to add pitching at the MLB trade deadline. Sean Manaea is finally back at full strength, but Griffin Canning is out for the year. Clay Holmes has never been a starter, making it tough to trust him late in the season. With so few pitchers available and many teams in need, Steve Cohen should be pushing all of the buttons to land a starter.

If Soto is hurt, that only increases their need for a pitcher. Even if he is in the lineup on Wednesday, the Mets need a pitcher before Thursday. All Mets fans hold their breath as they await an announcement on Soto's foot. Meanwhile, the team plays an important game in San Diego.

