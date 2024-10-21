The New York Mets have stars on their team, and Mark Vientos can say he's one of them. Regardless of how the 2024 National League Championship Series ends, Vientos has certainly made his mark with a memorable individual postseason run.

With New York facing elimination in Game 6 of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vientos had another big moment when he launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning to trim the Mets' deficit down to three.

The Dodgers had seemingly broken the game open with a 6-1 lead entering the fourth inning but Vientos had Los Angeles fans pumping the breaks. Up against Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier, Vientos took a ball on the first pitch he saw in that matchup which was an 85 MPH slider. Brasier then threw another slider (84 MPH) that found Vientos' sweet spot. Vientos hit that pitch for a 401-foot blast that also drove home Francisco Alvarez.

With that home run, Vientos added two more RBIs to his name in the 2024 MLB playoffs, thus setting a new Mets record, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“Mark Vientos’ 14 RBI are most in a single postseason in Mets history,” Langs wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Langs also noted that only two other Mets players in franchise history had more postseason career RBIs than Vientos, and they are Edgardo Alfonzo and Gary Carter, who had 17 and 15, respectively.

Social media reactions to Mark Vientos' home run in Game 6 of Mets-Dodgers

“Win or lose, one thing has become abundantly clear this October. Mark Vientos is a star,” Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs said.

“No matter what happens between now and the final out of the season, Mark Vientos emerging as a star is a huge deal moving forward and has been one of the coolest storylines this year,” posted @vasdrimalitis.

From @FitzGSN_: “Mark Vientos I’ll respect you forever for going out like a man.”

“Mark Vientos has had one hell of a postseason (in addition to quite the regular season),” shared @WillSammon.

“Mark Vientos said wait just a damn minute,” posted Jared Carrabis.

Vientos entered Game 6 of the NLCS batting .333 with a .358 OBP and .608 slugging percentage in the 2024 MLB postseason. He has played a crucial role in the Mets' surprising deep run in the playoffs.