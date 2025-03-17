Hayden Senger’s journey through the New York Mets’ system has been anything but conventional. Drafted in the 24th round in 2018—a round that no longer exists—he has spent seven years climbing the ranks of the organization. While his pursuit of a Major League career has been relentless, it has come with financial sacrifices, leading him to take an offseason job stocking shelves at Whole Foods in Nashville, Tennessee.

Senger’s story reflects the financial realities many Minor League players face. Before a significant salary increase in 2023, Minor Leaguers earned as little as $4,800 per season, with Triple-A players making a minimum of $35,800. To make ends meet, Senger worked four days a week at Whole Foods, stocking shelves for six-hour shifts before heading to the gym or batting cage.

“I needed the money,” Senger told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

His work ethic on the baseball field translates seamlessly to his job at Whole Foods, where store manager TJ Sanfilippo has taken notice.

“He comes in, he says hello, and then he just gets to work,” Sanfilippo said. “I don’t have to say anything. … I’ll see him making a huge dent into grocery just in the six hours he’s there. It’s almost like he works 10 hours per day in the results he shows.”

Hayden Senger hopes to make Mets roster out of camp

Senger’s commitment to both his job and his dream of making the Majors has paid off in unexpected ways. With Mets starting catcher Francisco Alvarez sidelined due to a hamate bone fracture, the team has promoted Luis Torrens, leaving an open roster spot. Now, Senger is in a three-way battle with Jakson Reetz and Chris Williams for a backup catching role on Opening Day. Reetz, a Minor League signing, is the only candidate with Major League experience. Williams has demonstrated the strongest offensive ability of the three, but Senger brings a defensive skill set that has drawn praise from Mets catching instructor Glenn Sherlock.

“He takes defense very seriously, and he works at it,” Sherlock said. “No matter how well he does, he’s still out there every day trying to get better.”

Senger’s defensive abilities, particularly his framing and throwing, could give him an edge in the competition. Having spent years in the Mets’ system, he is also highly familiar with the team’s pitchers, a valuable trait for a potential backup catcher. Despite the possibility of making the Mets’ Opening Day roster, Senger remains humble about his time at Whole Foods. Before heading to Spring Training, Sanfilippo reassured him that he was welcome back at any time.

“I’m pretty superstitious,” Senger admitted. “I told my boss it’s possible I come back if I make it, but I didn’t make any promises. So we’ll have to see about that.”

If Senger secures a spot with the Mets, he would earn a pro-rated portion of the $760,000 Major League minimum salary—more than $4,400 per day. It would be a life-changing opportunity for someone who has spent years grinding both on and off the field. Whether or not he returns to Whole Foods, his work ethic and perseverance have already made his journey remarkable.