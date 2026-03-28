A quick look at what New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette produced in his Flushing debut might be deceptive. On paper, the 28-year-old went 0-for-4, struck out three times, and recorded an RBI sac-fly that helped put up the team’s first run of the game.

For a player who is expected to be a key part of the club’s lineup, this initial performance may not be compelling to the naked eye, but the quality of Bichette’s at-bats offered reason to be bullish on what his season could be.

That first inning sac-fly may not jump off the stat sheet, but it came after Bichette battled back from an 0-2 count against reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes. Without Bichette’s gutsy comeback, the Mets may not have gone on to plate five first-inning runs against the powerful righty, who only recorded two outs on the afternoon.

“Well, I know I’m going to have a ton of opportunities,” Bichette told Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “So I just got to be ready for those opportunities.”

Bo Bichette represents how the Mets’ lineup must compete

New York’s offseason was filled with questions regarding how its roster would replace the production they had received from first baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. It was known that others like shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Juan Soto would return, but neither pundits nor fans could wrap their heads around what the output would end up being since the lineup would look different.

Bichette agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to join the Mets in January and brought with him a reputation defined by a “grind it out” approach. Across 139 contests with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025, the Orlando native hit .311 and earned an .840 OPS while also mashing 18 home runs and recording 94 RBIs.

According to Baseball Savant, Bichette ranked in the 98th percentile in terms of xBA and the 83rd percentile in terms of whiff%. At his core, the former second-round pick is a batter who prides himself on being a hard out.

Outside of his first official plate appearance for the orange and blue, Bichette also battled Pirates reliever Isaac Mattson for 13 pitches with the bases loaded. Even though he struck out, Mattson walked newly minted first baseman Jorge Polanco on four pitches directly afterwards. The pair of moments stuck out to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who believes the team includes several players who approach the dish with a similar mentality.

“I wrote that down. Because even though [Bichette] struck out, then we see a four-pitch walk right away to Polanco, right behind him,” Mendoza said via the New York Post. “We got a lot of guys that are going to grind at-bats, and that was the perfect example.”

Other new Mets, such as second baseman Marcus Semien and Polanco, profile similarly. Soto, Lindor, and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. may be viewed as players who will add significant slug, but New York’s true ceiling may be determined by how they fare situationally.

It is unlikely that they will slug their way to a National League East title, but if the pitching holds, the lineup could help them win games by taking advantage of the opportunities they’re given. Walks, sac flies, and bloopers could be crucial for a team constructed like the Mets.

Mendoza made his expectations for the season clear, and Bichette’s play style could go a long way towards making a singular impact as well as providing the kind of ripple effect that could get the squad through the grind of a 162-game campaign.

“Our goal is not only playing in October,” Mendoza said, “but playing deep into October and winning the World Series.”