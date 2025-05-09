The New York Mets have been rolling this season, and pitching is one of their biggest strengths. The ball club is first in the Majors with a 2.89 ERA, and it appears more reinforcements are on the way.

Paul Blackburn, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas are all progressing in their rehab and should be back in the fold sooner rather than later.

Via Andrew Tredinnick:

Manaea hasn't pitched at all this season due to an oblique injury. He had to get a PRP injection to help with the pain, and considering he's yet to step on a mound, a return at some point in June seems likely. The lefty was very solid for the Mets in 2024, posting a 3.47 ERA and shining in the playoffs numerous times.

Related New York Mets NewsArticle continues below
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Colin Poche (41) throws against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Mets beef up bullpen with much-needed lefties
Cubs Mets prediction, odds, pick, MLB Odds
Cubs vs. Mets prediction, odds, pick – 5/9/2025
Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Sloan Park.
Cubs calling up top pitching prospect for Mets series

As for Frankie Montas, he was shut down in February with a lat strain for almost two months. He's now throwing off the mound, but he still hasn't faced live hitters. That will be the next step, followed by a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. Montas joined the Mets in the offseason.

Paul Blackburn, meanwhile, was fighting for a rotation spot in spring training, but then he suffered a knee injury that delayed his season debut. He's the closest to returning of the three, with another rehab outing set for this weekend. Blackburn will likely pitch out of the bullpen when he's 100% healthy.

Manaea is the headliner here, and his return to the rotation will be huge for New York. David Peterson is the only southpaw in the rotation at the moment.

The Mets are in first place in the NL East with a 24-14 record and will begin a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs on Friday at home as Clay Holmes gets the start. Carlos Mendoza's squad undoubtedly looks the part of a World Series contender, but it's still early.