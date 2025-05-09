The New York Mets have been rolling this season, and pitching is one of their biggest strengths. The ball club is first in the Majors with a 2.89 ERA, and it appears more reinforcements are on the way.

Paul Blackburn, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas are all progressing in their rehab and should be back in the fold sooner rather than later.

Via Andrew Tredinnick:

Mets injury updates:

-Sean Manaea (oblique) is up to throwing from 120 ft. and set to play catch off the mound.

-Frankie Montas (lat) throwing fourth bullpen. Goal is to face hitters by end of next week.

-Paul Blackburn (knee): Next rehab appearance Sunday for Syracuse. — Andrew Tredinnick (@andrew_tred) May 9, 2025

Manaea hasn't pitched at all this season due to an oblique injury. He had to get a PRP injection to help with the pain, and considering he's yet to step on a mound, a return at some point in June seems likely. The lefty was very solid for the Mets in 2024, posting a 3.47 ERA and shining in the playoffs numerous times.

As for Frankie Montas, he was shut down in February with a lat strain for almost two months. He's now throwing off the mound, but he still hasn't faced live hitters. That will be the next step, followed by a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. Montas joined the Mets in the offseason.

Paul Blackburn, meanwhile, was fighting for a rotation spot in spring training, but then he suffered a knee injury that delayed his season debut. He's the closest to returning of the three, with another rehab outing set for this weekend. Blackburn will likely pitch out of the bullpen when he's 100% healthy.

Manaea is the headliner here, and his return to the rotation will be huge for New York. David Peterson is the only southpaw in the rotation at the moment.

The Mets are in first place in the NL East with a 24-14 record and will begin a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs on Friday at home as Clay Holmes gets the start. Carlos Mendoza's squad undoubtedly looks the part of a World Series contender, but it's still early.