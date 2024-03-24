The New York Mets are preparing for a 2024 season in which they hope to be more competitive than last year. As they make critical roster decisions ahead of Opening Day, they have decided to have Mark Vientos start the season in the minor leagues.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters that Vientos was optioned back to Triple-A, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The 24-year-old Vientos has yet to be impactful at the MLB level, posting a .620 OPS over 233 plate appearances last season. But he has been quite productive in 2024 Spring Training, posting a .795 OPS in 58 plate appearances — which included five home runs and two doubles — though he posted a measly .259 on-base percentage thanks to his high frequency of strikeouts. Despite showing flashes of potential, New York isn’t ready to make him a surefire starter right now.

Mets' 3B/DH options after sending Mark Vientos to minor leagues

Vientos spent most of his Sring Training games as a designated hitter. His defense, which comes mostly at third base but has also been featured at first base, is still a major work in progress. While he develops his game with the Syracuse Mets, the big-league team will have to figure out who to play at DH. They have plenty of options but none of them are surefire.

Former All-Star J.D. Martinez seems like the top option to be the Mets' DH for most of the season but he will start the year in the minor leagues. DJ Stewart is a strong candidate to occupy the spot, though there is not yet any official word on whether he made the team. Veteran first baseman Ji Man Choi will not make the Mets' roster, Stearns said, so New York seems likely to make Stewart the DH on Opening Day.

The Mets relied mostly on Daniel Vogelbach as their designated hitter last season and he's now with the Toronto Blue Jays. It seems likely that they would want Vientos to grow into the spot, especially if they have to make him a more permanent first baseman in the event of a future split with Pete Alonso.

Brett Baty, Zack Short make Mets' roster

Brett Baty and Zack Short will make the roster and seemingly compete for the starting third base role. The 24-year-old Baty led last year’s squad in appearances at third base but struggled mightily. Still, he seems like the initial option in the hot corner for Opening Day.

Short played 112 games for the Detroit Tigers last season, making at least 30 appearances at third base, second base and shortstop. The 28-year-old mostly played third and has solid discipline at the plate, posting an 11.6 walk rate over his three-year MLB career. Although he strikes out at an above-average rate and doesn’t possess much power, the New York native who grew up a Mets fan will surely work hard to make the most of his tenure with them.

Zack Short, a Kingston, NY native, speaks on growing up as a Mets fan: "I remember growing up watching the Mets basically every day… that drive to Citi Field on Thursday, putting the real jersey on for the first time is going to hit pretty special."

The Mets begin the 2024 season at Citi Field on Opening Day with an afternoon matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.