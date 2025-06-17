The New York Mets kick off their season series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Before then, though, Carlos Mendoza and the team made some roster changes. After Tylor Megill went on the 15-day injured list with an elbow sprain, Justin Garza will rejoin the team in the major leagues. Megill joins Kodai Senga on the IL, putting Mendoza's starting rotation in a tough spot.

New York announced on their social media page on Tuesday that Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. This marks his second stint with the Mets in 2025. However, with Megill and Senga out of the rotation, he could be with the team long enough to make more than three appearances. He joins Mendoza's bullpen ahead of a crucial week for New York.

The Mets have a three-game series against the Braves, followed by a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies. The latter series will go a long way in determining the pecking order in the National League East. However, Senga's hamstring injury and Megill's elbow sprain put an asterisk on the Mets' games this week.

Despite the loss of two starters, Mendoza's expectations remain high. The pressure shifts to Garza to deliver in his relief appearances as New York tries to regain their momentum. The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Mets over the weekend. The three consecutive losses marked the first time New York failed to win a single game in a series.

While Mendoza talks down the importance of the series, it showed concerns for the Mets. However, New York has more than enough talent to rebound. Being without Megill and Senga makes things much more difficult, though.

The Braves might be in the middle of a disappointing season, but they are still dangerous. Mendoza has his work cut out for him over the next two weeks. Senga's injury does not look good, and Megill's absence leaves Clay Holmes and David Peterson as the only starters left.

However, if Garza and the Mets can survive without their starters, they could still be near the top of the league. Frankie Montas is close to making his debut with New York this season, and Sean Manaea's recovery continues to go well.

Mendoza hopes that Garza's addition to the Mets' bullpen helps the team weather the storm thrown at them. If New York can make it through the next couple of weeks, their starters will return and help.

However, two division series will ask a lot of a Mets team that is missing key pieces.