The New York Mets and star infielder Bo Bichette agreed to a $126 million contract on Friday. A shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette is expected to play third base with the Mets. Following the move, New York added another infielder. The Mets claimed Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced.

Cheng, 24, began his big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his MLB debut in 2025 with Pittsburgh, appearing in three games. He failed to record a hit in seven big league at-bats. For his minor league career — which stretches from 2021-2025 — Cheng holds a .251/.350/.385 slash line across 507 total games played.

In December of this offseason, Cheng was designated for assignment by the Pirates. The Rays ultimately claimed him off waivers in early January but he was designated for assignment once again just a few days later. Now, he is set for his next chapter with the Mets.

Cheng may not have a spot on the big league roster to begin the 2026 campaign given the Mets' infield depth. It is worth noting that he can play third base in addition to either of the middle infield positions. Perhaps he will earn a spot on the big league roster at some point down the road given his versatility.

At the moment, Bichette is set to be among a number of infielders on the 26-man roster once his contract is made official. Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna all have infield experience.

Roster depth is never a bad thing, though.