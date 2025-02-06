Pete Alonso will be returning to the New York Mets for this upcoming season as he and the team agreed on a new contract. Alonso was a free agent this offseason and there were a lot of rumors about him potentially signing elsewhere, but he ended up reaching a deal with the Mets and will not leave New York. He signed a two-year, $54 million contract, but he actually turned down a different offer before that.

The Mets also reportedly offered Pete Alonso a three-year, $71 million contract, but he turned it down and elected to take the two-year deal.

“The Mets also offered Alonso a three-year, $71 million deal, but he chose the two-year deal, which had a higher first-year value, per source,” Mark Feinsand said in a post.

Alonso has spent his entire MLB career with the Mets as he joined the team in 2019 and has been there ever since. Alonso clobbered 53 home runs during that 2019, immediately emerging as one of the top power hitters in the game. He hasn't replicated those numbers since, but he has still been able to hit the deep ball often.

One issue with Alonso over the years has been consistency, and that was especially an issue last season. However, he did show up in the biggest moment for the Mets last year as he hit a massive home run that lifted the team over the Milwaukee Brewers in the playoffs when they had their backs against the wall facing elimination. If it weren't for Alonso's heroics, the season would've been over. Instead, the Mets made a nice run to the NLCS.

The MLB season is right around the corner as teams are starting to get ready for spring training. Games will get underway on February 20th, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will begin the regular season on March 18th in Tokyo, Japan. Pete Alonso and the Mets will get their season started on March 27th against the Houston Astros on the road.