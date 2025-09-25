The New York Mets kicked off the middle game of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Edwin Diaz put together a two inning save to help New York get a big win on Tuesday. However, Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor made a great play in the outfield to one up his teammate. Taylor filled in for Cedric Mullins and threw Michael Busch out at home.

In the first inning of the game. Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros singled to center field. Taylor charged the ball, snagging it in his glove and throwing it to home plate in one motion. His throw beat Chicago's first baseman to home plate, where New York catcher Francisco Alvarez tagged him out. The play kept the game at 0-0, saving Jonah Tong from giving up a run.

Mullins has been a key contributor since arriving in New York at the trade deadline. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza decided to give him a day off after the team clinched a playoff spot. Taylor stepped up in his absence, proving his worth to his manager with an excellent defensive play.

Much of New York's season has been focused on the team's stars. Juan Soto has finally settled in with the Mets, playing his best baseball at the end of the regular season. This week's series against the Cubs is big for both teams as they jostle for playoff positioning in the standings. Having a fielder like Taylor at his disposal will only help Mendoza moving forward.

Taylor has given the Mets his fair share of highlights this season. With Mullins holding down center field, the young outfielder is a emergency option that Mendoza can turn to in key points on the team's playoff run. His play against Busch to start Wednesday's game showed that even the bench players in New York are ready to contribute to a deep playoff run.