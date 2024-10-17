The Mets and Dodgers are locked in a battle in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. After the Dodgers put on a pitching masterclass in Game 1, the Mets responded with a fast start in Game 2 to even things up at one game apiece.

As the series shifted back to the Big Apple, the Dodgers punched first in Game 3 and got out to an early lead. They had a huge chance to get out to a big lead in the second inning with two runners on and just one out, and Los Angeles outfielder Tommy Edman looked like he had the swing to bring two runs across the plate. However, Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor had other ideas.

Taylor's silky smooth sliding catch on the warning track had fans going crazy on social media as they heaped praise on the outfielder.

“Just saved potentially 2 runs. He misses that ball this easily could have been an inside the park HR with Edmans speed,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Wow that was insane!! What a snag!”

The Dodgers did get one run in on what ended up being a sacrifice fly for Edman, which got them out of the second inning with a 2-0 lead. However, that run (or two) could end up saving the Mets later on in the game.

Taylor and the Mets are looking to hang onto home-field advantage after wrestling it away from the Dodgers in Game 2. In order for them to do that, they will need to get the offense going in addition to making defensive plays like Taylor's web gem in center field. They had a chance to get after Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in the second inning, but they weren't able to generate any runs out of a bases loaded, one-out jam.