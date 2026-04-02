The New York Mets are facing early scrutiny as Francisco Lindor struggles to open the 2026 MLB season. With former shortstop Jose Reyes offering public support, Lindor’s performance has become a focal point for the club.

The slow start has also drawn increased attention from fans and media, amplifying scrutiny as expectations remain high for the veteran shortstop.

The Mets fell 2–1 in extra innings to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Lindor went 0-for-4, dropping his batting average to .143 through the first six games of the season.

Beyond the stat line, his mistakes drew added attention. He lost track of the outs on a routine play and was later picked off at first base, disrupting momentum in a tightly contested game.

Manager Carlos Mendoza called the early mistake inexcusable yet maintained his confidence in the five-time MLB All-Star. The Mets continue to view him as a cornerstone despite the slow start.

Reyes publicly backed Lindor in a post on X, formerly Twitter, offering support amid growing criticism.

“Relax everybody… my guy Francisco Lindor gonna be good. Bad days happen — that’s baseball. Could happen to anyone. He’s human just like all of us. Watch how he responds… this gonna be good for him and for the organization”

Relax everybody… my guy Francisco Lindor gonna be good. Bad days happen — that’s baseball. Could happen to anyone. He’s human just like all of us. Watch how he responds… this gonna be good for him and for the organization 🧡💙 — Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) April 2, 2026

The message from Reyes reflects Lindor’s track record of overcoming early-season struggles. Throughout his career, the shortstop has often produced stronger numbers as the season progresses.

In 2025, the switch-hitting infielder hit .267 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, reinforcing his long-term value. His production has historically improved after April.

The Mets are 3–3 and searching for consistency, especially with runners in scoring position. As a result, early-season struggles have placed added pressure on key contributors.

As the Mets prepare for a three-game road series vs. the San Francisco Giants, who are 2–4 to start the season, beginning Thursday night, Lindor has an immediate opportunity to respond.