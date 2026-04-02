A rumor spread during the 2025 campaign that Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor were at political odds in the New York Mets' clubhouse. The claim was initially made by popular sports radio host Mike Francesa. On Thursday, MLB Insider Jon Heyman decided to put the rumors to rest.

In his latest article for the New York Post, Heyman calls the alleged rumors “a bunch of bunk.” While admitting the Mets' clubhouse wasn't perfect, Heyman reports that nobody on the team ever even heard Nimmo and Lindor discussing politics once.

“An alleged Brandon Nimmo-Francisco Lindor rift was rumored by one talking head last season. But it's so wrong it needs clearing up,” said Heyman. “Not to say the Mets' clubhouse was perfect last year, but the idea there was some real rift between Lindor and Nimmo is a bunch of bunk, according to many people (and Lindor, too).

“One person in the know called the rumor ‘bogus.' And Lindor told The Post, ‘Nimmo and I are brothers. I love him. I love him. He's a great guy. He's missed around here – good teammate, good person, good family man.' The B.S. story was supposed to be a split over politics, but multiple people say they never heard either player talk politics around the team. No upside to that!”

Brandon Nimmo is no longer with the team, as the Mets traded him in the offseason to the Texas Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien. It was a move that seemingly didn't have anything to do with the rumored political spat with Lindor in the clubhouse. New York was able to improve the infield with the trade.

As for Francisco Lindor, he is still the starting shortstop for the Mets. He's regarded as one of the most talented shortstops in MLB right now. He is off to a hot start this season, owning a .360 batting average and .429 OBP with nine hits, one home run, and four RBIs through 25 at-bats.