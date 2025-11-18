The New York Mets are not afraid to spend money and swing for the fences, when it comes to finding top talent. It appears the Mets are also willing to ship off big-name players, if they feel a trade can benefit them. New York is looking to possibly trade one of those big-name guys this offseason.

Mets hurler Kodai Senga is available for trade offers, per ESPN. Senga posted a 3.02 ERA in 2025, while appearing in 22 games.

“He is extremely available, and multiple executives expect him to be traded this winter as the Mets look to overhaul their rotation,” insider Jeff Passan wrote.

The Mets famously missed the postseason after stumbling and bumbling at the end of the 2025 campaign. New York's postseason spot in the National League ended up being taken by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets enter 2026 with enormous expectations

New York spent boatloads of money before the 2025 season, on signing free-agent Juan Soto. Soto was supposed to lead New York to the World Series, after the team lost the 2024 NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It just didn't work out that way. Despite leading the National League East in the first months of the season, the Mets fell apart in late summer.

One of the possible reasons why New York struggled is because they didn't have Senga near the end of the year. He was hurt and then struggled when he returned to the team in late summer. While the Mets were chasing a playoff spot in September, Senga was working in the minor leagues on assignment.

Mets fans want their team to perform much better in 2026. A number of teams have shown interest in Senga, and a trade may be the recipe to get New York back to the postseason.

“The Orioles, Cubs, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Padres are on a long list of teams known to be looking for starting pitching help this winter, and any could make sense as trade partners for the Mets if they do decide to move Senga,” Nick Deeds wrote for MLB Trade Rumors. “The two years and $28MM guaranteed remaining on Senga’s contract could make him a particularly intriguing fit for teams hoping to fill a rotation spot on a budget like San Diego.”

Senga has pitched for the Mets since the 2023 season.