With the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not coming to an agreement on a contract extension this offseason, there is much speculation about where he could end up playing in 2026 and beyond, and the New York Mets are a team that could be involved, with Pete Alonso likely opting out of his contract that he signed with the team this winter, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Pete Alonso sure seems like a man intent on opting out of his $54 million agreement after this season, going as far as to call that deal ‘a bridge thing just to get to the next contract,'” DiComo wrote.

The Mets arguably have the greatest financial might in all of MLB, but Mark Feinsand of MLB.com expects the Blue Jays to be in contention to keep their slugger until the very end.

“With Alonso potentially opting out of his contract after this season, there could be an opening at first, where Vladdy would pair nicely in the lineup with Juan Soto,” Feinsand wrote. “That said, I don't expect the Blue Jays to go quietly in their pursuit of re-signing Vladdy, who has been the face of the franchise since he made his debut. Toronto needs to bring him back, though it remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays will pay what it takes to do so.”

DiComo emphasized that the Mets can outbid anyone if they truly do want a player, like they did for Juan Soto, but president David Stearns does not want to regularly do that. It remains to be seen the desire the Mets have to sign Guerrero.

“That said, they've spent aggressively in areas they feel they need to upgrade, and first base will certainly qualify if Alonso opts out,” DiComo wrote. “It's a long way of saying the Mets won't be outbid if they truly want the player, but it's not clear at this juncture how much they want the player.”

The Mets, along with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were listed as three top suitors for Guerrero in free agency. Alonso opting out is a big factor in this, so it will be interesting to see the type of year he has and the decision he makes come next offseason.