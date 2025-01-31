The New York Mets have their sights set on a huge season after signing major free-agent prize Juan Soto in the offseason. New York made it to the National League Championship Series last year, but the team fell to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets, Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks figure to be the teams that have the best chance in the National League this season, with the Dodgers remaining the substantial favorites to represent the National League once again in the World Series.

The Mets are not done finalizing their 2025 roster. They may be in a position to trade for Dylan Cease of the Padres to take a key spot in their pitching rotation. However, there are other holes that have not been filled to this point. One of the players that they have not brought back is utility infielder Jose Iglesias.

Iglesias was one of the most beloved players in the New York clubhouse last season. In addition to contributing on the field, he gave the Mets something of a theme song with his “OMG” performance. Iglesias performed the song in the Mets' clubhouse after a victory over the Houston Astros in June. His teammates loved it as did many of the team's fans, and the song debuted as No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales in July.

Iglesias showed off his versatility in 2024

Iglesias was a key contributor for the Mets in a fill-in role and when he came off the bench. He slashed .337/.381/.448 with 4 home runs and 26 runs batted in last season. Iglesias played in 85 games for Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and hemade 291 plate appearances. He had 91 hits in 270 at bats, and he scored 39 runs.

More than his ability to contribute on the offensive end, Iglesias is clearly a dynamic contributor on defense. He can play second base, shortstop or third base, and he can handle all of those responsibilities with consistency and finesse.

His ability to play shortstop when superstar Francisco Lindor was injured last season played a key role in the Mets' surge in their run to the postseason.

Iglesias has been a big-league performer for 12 years. In addition to playing the 2024 season with the Mets, he has also been with the Tigers, Red Sox, Reds, Rockies, Angels and Orioles.

He was an All-Star in the 2015 season with the Tigers. Iglesias slashed .300/347/.370 with 125 hits, 44 runs scored, 17 doubles, 3 triples and 2 home runs that season. He had a career-high 11 home runs for the Reds in the 2019 season.