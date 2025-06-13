The New York Yankees are making a key adjustment to maintain their offensive firepower with Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return from the injured list. As manager Aaron Boone prepares for lineup changes, Ben Rice is expected to shift roles to accommodate the slugger’s re-entry as the team’s designated hitter.

Rice, who has primarily served as a DH and first baseman this season, could begin seeing starts at catcher as early as next week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MLB Network’s Jon Morosi revealed the developing plan.

“With Giancarlo Stanton's return imminent, the Yankees plan to move Ben Rice behind the dish occasionally.”

With Giancarlo Stanton's return imminent, the Yankees plan to move Ben Rice behind the dish “occasionally.”@jonmorosi joins #MLBTonight with more on the decision. pic.twitter.com/NZRLYLjSFO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Boone confirmed that the club wants to keep Rice’s bat in the lineup, even with Stanton’s power presence returning. That means utilizing Rice’s background as a catcher—something he hasn’t done extensively at the big-league level yet, but did consistently in the minors.

Article Continues Below

“He’s been the DH a lot this season,” Morosi added. “He’s been able to play first base. He does have some catcher in his background… slugging close to .500. You’ll do whatever you can if you’re the Yankees to find a way for Ben Rice to be in your starting lineup.”

Statistically, Rice has held his own in the stacked Yankees order, posting a .239 average with 12 home runs and an .810 OPS. With Austin Wells struggling at the plate recently, the move also makes sense from a performance standpoint.

With the AL East standings tightening, the Yankees are looking to capitalize on every advantage. Stanton’s return won’t push Rice out—it’ll just shift him around. The Yankees’ depth and flexibility have been a strength all season, and Boone is determined to preserve it.

If the young slugger proves he can handle catching duties defensively, his value multiplies, especially in a postseason push. For now, his adaptability remains a key asset as the Bronx Bombers continue to lead the division.