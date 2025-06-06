Major League Baseball's pre-eminent slugger is not going to take part in the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta prior to this year's All-Star Game. Aaron Judge has once again declined to participate in the fan-pleasing event. Judge won the Home Run Derby as a rookie in 2017 but he has failed to participate in any of the following home run exhibitions.

The only way Judge would give it a try is if the All-Star Game and the derby were held at Yankee Stadium. The last time the All-Star Game was held at Yankee Stadium was in 2008, and that season's derby was memorable because Josh Hamilton of the Texas Rangers hit 28 home runs in the first round of the competition. Justin Morneau of the Minnesota Twins was the winner of the event that season.

The two most exciting participants in the Home Run Derby would be Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani participated in 2021, but he has not been involved in the event since then. Ohtani has not announced whether he would show up for the home run derby this season, but it would seem likely that he will pass on the event.

The Dodgers' superstar is getting ready to return to the mound as a pitcher, so that is likely taking up his full attention with a little over a month to go before the All-Star Game.

Yankee managers Aaron Boone will not complain about Judge's HR Derby absence

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will manage the American League team at the All-Star Game. While the All-Star Game is held July 15, the Home Run Derby is held the night before. Boone will not have any official duties during the derby, but he would certainly be concerned if his team's great slugger was participating.

Article Continues Below

Even a huge man like Judge can work himself into an exhausted state by participating in the derby. That does not mean he would get injured by participating, but players in previous years have been known to go into slumps after taking dozens of home run swings in the event.

Judge is having a sensational year for the Yankees. He is slashing .389/.485/.752 with 21 home runs and 50 runs batted in. While he is trailing Rafael Devers in the RBI category, it would not be a shock if Judge ended the season winning the Triple Crown.

Judge is a powerful home run hitter who blasted 52 home runs in 2017, 62 in 2022 and 58 long balls in last season. The big outfielder has hit 336 home runs during his 10-year career.