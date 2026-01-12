It has been a difficult offseason for the New York Yankees. While the Yankees have re-signed some players, New York has yet to make a big splash in MLB free agency. A recent report suggested that the Yankees are preparing for outfielder Cody Bellinger to sign elsewhere. Another report surfaced on Sunday, suggesting the ball club is not a finalist for free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker.

“A League source confirmed to me that the three main teams involved in the Tucker negotiations (Tor, LAD, NYM) have all met with the player, either in person or over Zoom, as part of the recruiting process for a star player,” Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Will be interesting to see if any of the 3 teams increase their offers soon to separate themselves from the other.”

Duquette's source confirmed that the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are the main teams in the Tucker free agency sweepstakes. The report doesn't mean the Yankees are officially out on Tucker, but they are seemingly not a finalist at the moment.

Article Continues Below

Things can change, of course. The Yankees may feel added urgency to bring in a star with Bellinger likely to sign with another team. However, New York may end up pursuing Bo Bichette rather than Tucker.

The Yankees should make a move as they look to compete in the talented American League East. The Baltimore Orioles have significantly improved their roster, while the Boston Red Sox could take a step forward as well. As for the Blue Jays, Toronto is arguably the best team in the AL at the moment.

The Yankees have work to do.