Rick Pitino recently finished up his second season coaching the St. John's basketball team, and it was a good one. The Red Storm won the Big East and went to the NCAA Tournament as a two-seed. Pitino is now a big celebrity around the Big Apple, and he made an appearance at Wednesday's New York Yankees game to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. On that Yankees team is 6'7″ beast Aaron Judge, and he would probably fit in well with Pitino's Red Storm.

While Rick Pitino was at Wednesday's game, he met with reporters and took some questions. He was asked about Aaron Judge and his basketball ability, and Pitino had a joke before he admitted that Judge would probably do just fine playing at St. John's.

“He’s not quick enough laterally,” Pitino said with a laugh. “No, he’d be great. He plays the game of basketball, certainly, and he’d be awesome for us.”

Judge is one of those athletes that can probably excel in any sport. However, it seems like he picked the right one as he is now one of the best baseball players in the world. Judge has been in Major League Baseball for 10 seasons now as he started his career with the Yankees back in 2016. Since then, he has been an All-Star six times and he won MVP twice. He might be adding to those totals this year as he is off to an absurd start.

So far this season, Aaron Judge is leading the league in batting average and OPS. He is currently hitting .389 with an OPS of 1.237. He also has 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. Judge is going to be an All-Star again, and he is right in the thick of the MVP conversation as well.

The game of baseball hasn't seen a lot of hitters like Aaron Judge come through. He would probably do just fine playing for Rick Pitino and the St. John's basketball team, but Judge will be just fine sticking to baseball.