Aaron Judge is playing at an MVP level once again in 2025. The 33-year-old slugger leads the league in multiple offensive categories such as batting average (.391), OBP (.485), slugging (.764), OPS (1.248) and many more. It seems as if almost every game Judge is breaking a new record. Judge, however, recently downplayed his elite statistics with an intriguing Albert Pujols comparison, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“People bring up stuff to me about stats, and seasons, and stuff, and I say, ‘this doesn’t even compare in my mind what I saw Pujols doing at Busch Stadium'… He’s hitting over .300 every year, he’s driving in over 100, he’s hitting 30-plus homers, and all of those clutch at-bats,” Judge said. “Those are my favorite guys that I love going back to on YouTube and bringing up the highlights. It was just cool to see a professional hitter like that who can manipulate the bat. They had the knowledge in the box of what they’re trying to do, have great approach, and just make the game look so easy.”

Pujols was one of the best right-handed hitters to ever play the game, a conversation Judge has certainly joined as well. Judge earned the Rookie of the Year in his first season and has also brought home two MVP awards. Pujols also won the Rookie of the Year award and earned three MVP awards in his historic career.

Article Continues Below

Comparing Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge is not a simple task. Pujols played in the infield while Judge is an outfielder. Albert made his big league debut at 21 while Aaron didn't play in MLB until he was 24. Pujols split his career between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels (also played 85 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021). Judge will likely spend his entire career in New York with the Yankees.

With all of that being said, Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols each established themselves as arguably the best players in the sport during their primes. Judge, of course, continues to cement himself as one of the best players right now. Pujols was arguably the best player in MLB during the 2000s decade with the Cardinals.

It seems as if Pujols' greatness has inspired and even helped Judge to become a better overall hitter. Judge has always had power at the big league level, but his emergence as a tremendous all-around threat at the plate has been special to watch in recent seasons. Learning from a “professional hitter” such as Pujols has likely helped Judge to take the next step at the plate.