The race for the American League Rookie of the Year award is as close as can be. The two contenders are New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser. Right now, Cowser is the betting favorite, and with Yankees starter Luis Gil going down with an injury on August 21st, his batterymate Austin Wells is just behind Cowser. With all signs looking like Cowser will run away with the AL Rookie of the Year, what can Wells do to catch him?

Austin Wells catching up to Colton Cowser for AL Rookie of the Year

Wells has posted a slash line of .253/.346/.421 this season in 92 games. He's rounded the bases ten times with 38 RBIs. Meanwhile, Cowser has posted a slash line of .247/.325/.452 in 127 games with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. Wells needs to continue to be consistent in order to catch Cowser in the AL Rookie of the Year race.

A red-hot September from Wells would boost his chances and almost guarantee a ROY win for him. A hot September could also give the Yankees an AL East division title and a first-round bye in the postseason. As we know from years past, the voters seem to favor players on teams that are in the postseason, and a team like the Yankees is a big-market team. However, the Orioles are only 1.5 games back of the Yankees and 4.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race, so this will make little difference. Unless, of course, Wells is the sole reason the Yankees can secure a first-round bye before the end of September.

One of Wells' most significant advantages in the ROY race is his position as a catcher, a role that inherently carries more responsibility and influence on the game than Cowser's outfield position. Wells’ ability to frame pitches is one of the reasons he is so highly regarded and starts over all-star Jose Trevino.

For framing, Wells is in the 96th percentile in the league, according to Baseball Savant. His ability to frame pitches effectively and control the game from behind the plate adds immense value to his team. This year, Wells has posted a WAR of 2.3, just behind Cowser's 2.5.

WAR measures a player's value in all facets of the game by deciphering how many more wins he's worth than a replacement-level player at his same position (e.g., a Minor League replacement or a readily available fill-in free agent).

For example, if a shortstop and a first baseman offer the same overall production (on offense, defense and the basepaths), the shortstop will have a better WAR because his position sees a lower level of production from replacement-level players.

His defensive skills, including a solid caught-stealing percentage and reduced passed balls, highlight his proficiency in a position that directly impacts the outcome of games. These contributions are critical in evaluating his overall effectiveness and indispensability to his team compared to an outfielder.

Leading the Yankees to the postseason

The overall value of a rookie can also be gauged by their ability to influence their team’s success. Wells has been instrumental in key victories and has consistently contributed to his team's competitive edge in the AL East.

His leadership qualities as a catcher, guiding and managing multiple pitchers through a game, provide him with an additional layer of influence over his team's performance, possibly exceeding Cowser's impact from the outfield.

Wells has excelled in high-pressure situations, demonstrating clutch hitting that has often been pivotal in close games. On August 14th in a game against the Chicago White Sox, Wells smacked a two-RBI single to give the Yankees the lead in the 7th inning.

This ability to perform under pressure is crucial in the AL Rookie of the Year consideration, as it shows a player's resilience and impact in critical moments. His performance in these scenarios not only boosts his statistics but also significantly contributes to his team's wins, enhancing his profile as an ROY candidate.

Beyond statistics, Wells' maturity and leadership on and off the field have been noteworthy. His approach to the game, his ability to adjust to major league pitching, and his work ethic have earned him respect in the clubhouse, which is often reflected in how his teammates respond on the field. This maturity is not only pivotal in his success but also resonates well with voters who look for a player who embodies the spirit and leadership qualities befitting a Rookie of the Year.

Austin Wells presents a strong case for the AL Rookie of the Year. His offensive numbers, crucial defensive contributions as a catcher, clutch performances, and overall value to his team make him a standout candidate. His ability to excel in a role that requires both physical skill and intellectual acumen, combined with his demonstrated leadership, makes him not just a participant in the game but a game-changer, edging out Colton Cowser in the race for one of baseball's most prestigious awards.