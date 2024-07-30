The Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees are fighting it out this season for AL East supremacy. However, in addition to the division crown, players on the two teams are also engaged in a close competition for Rookie of the Year honors. And as is the case with the division race, the Orioles currently have a slight lead over the Yankees.

Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser is now the betting favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award over New York starting pitcher Luis Gil, per FanDuel's latest odds. Still, the race is far too close to call at this point in the season. In the most recent update, Cowser’s odds are +195 while Gill is at +200.

Cowser has lived up to his prospect hype, delivering solid offensive production as a starter this year for the Orioles. He has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 RBI and 43 runs scored in 99 games. The 24-year-old left-handed batter has posted 1.7 WAR so far in 2024. On the season he’s slashing .240/.323/.449.

However, Cowser has been scorching hot since mid July. In his last 13 games he’s slashing .362/.426/.596 with 17 hits including two doubles and three homers to go along with 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. Cowser’s blistering midsummer stretch has helped move him past Gil as the favorite for Rookie of the Year honors.

The AL Rookie of the Year race could go down to the wire

Still, the Yankees’ starter has been awfully good in 2024. Gil has an 11-5 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.101 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 112.2 innings in 21 appearances for New York. His 2.8 WAR so far this season is easily the best of the Yankees’ rotation. And with Gerrit Cole’s right elbow injury limiting the pitcher to just 35 innings, Gil has essentially been the ace for the fifth-best team in baseball by record. That has to help his Rookie of the Year chances.

The 26-year-old righty did encounter a difficult stretch beginning at the end of June. In three straight games he failed to pitch more than 4.1 innings and gave up 16 earned runs in just 9.2 innings. But Gil weathered the rough patch and resumed his excellent season, allowing just six earned runs in his next 23 innings.

Either player would be deserving of winning the award. And the stakes couldn’t be much higher as the performances of Cowser and Gil will go a long way toward determining which team takes the division.

Fellow Yankee Austin Wells has been terrific as New York’s catcher this season, putting up 2 WAR. Wells, 24, is now at +500 odds to win Rookie of the Year. While the Texas Rangers’ 22-year-old outfielder/designated hitter Wyatt Langford comes in at +600 to win the award. Langford has accumulated 1.3 WAR through 83 games in his debut season.

The versatile Ceddanne Rafaela is in fifth place with +750 odds for taking home Rookie of the Year honors. Rafaela, 23, has primarily played center field and shortstop for the Boston Red Sox while also getting time at third and second base. He’s compiled 1.3 WAR in 103 games this season.